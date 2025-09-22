Making news
Dak Lak releases six rare wild animals back to nature
Six wild animals were reintroduced to their natural habitat on September 21 by the centre for elephant conservation, animal rescue and forest protection management under the Department of Agriculture and Environment in central Dak Lak province.
The animals, all endangered and rare species listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book, comprised one Javan pangolin, two pig-tailed macaques, one long-tailed macaque, and two pythons. Before the release, the animals had been rescued and given proper health care to ensure they were fit to survive in the wild.
Their return to the forest contributes to biodiversity conservation and helps preserve the rare genetic resources of the Chu Yang Sin National Park.
Chu Yang Sin National Park covers nearly 60,000 hectares, characterised by rugged terrain of high mountains and deep abyss. Its fauna is both rich and diverse, with more than 750 recorded species. Among them are many endemic and rare species listed in both Vietnam’s and the world’s red data books such as the gaur, the black-shanked douc, the leopard, and the Asiatic black bear./.