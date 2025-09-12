Making news
Dak Lak: Rare yellow-cheeked gibbon handed over to authorities
Police of Krong Pac Commune in Dak Lak province in collaboration with Buon Ma Thuot Forest Protection Unit received a yellow-cheeked gibbon handed over local residents on September 9.
The yellow-cheeked gibbon, scientific name Nomascus gabriellae, belongs to group IB in the list of endangered, precious and rare species according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Circular No 27/2025/TT-BNNMT, on the management of endangered, precious and rare species; raising common forest animals and implementing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
Previously, on September 7, Luong The Vinh and his wife, live in Gah Mah hamlet, Krong Pac commune, while working on the fields discovered a yellow-cheeked gibbon who is damaging his crops, so they tried to catch it.
After bringing it home and looking up information, knowing that the yellow-cheeked gibbon is a rare primate listed in the Vietnam Red Book, Vinh went to the commune police headquarters to report and hand it over to the authorities.
The Buon Ma Thuot Forest Protection Unit will release it back into the wild according to regulations.
The Krong Pac commune Police acknowledged the couple's action, and at the same time, called on the community to work together to protect the environment and denounce acts of illegal hunting and trading of animals.
Local authorities commended Vinh’s responsible action, emphasising that it contributed to affirming that wildlife protection is not only the responsibility of authorities, but also the duty of every citizen./.