Dak Lak launches all-out, rapid “Quang Trung Campaign”

Soldiers of Division 315 helping build a house for a flood-hit family in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Dak Lak is mobilising all resources to swiftly rebuild and repair houses damaged by Storm Kalmaegi (Storm No. 13) and the historic floods in November, under the “Quang Trung Campaign” directed by the Prime Minister.



Military, police and local forces are expediting construction to ensure quality and timely completion.



In Hoa Thinh commune, the atmosphere is filled with rapid construction work. Troops from Military Region 5 are helping families transport materials, reinforce foundations, erect pillars, pour concrete and build walls. Several houses are already taking shape, giving flood-affected families confidence that they will have new homes before Lunar New Year.



Tran Chu Nghia, whose house collapsed completely, received 170 million VND (6,460 USD) in provincial support and assistance from more than 10 soldiers of Division 315. His new house has completed its foundation and pillars and is nearing the wall-building phase.



Military Region 5 has deployed multiple units to assist affected households in Hoa Thinh. Despite adverse weather, officers and soldiers work in shifts, including at noon and at night, to ensure progress and reinforce key structures. Quality and storm-resilience are prioritised.



Dak Lak has assigned the military to rebuild 231 houses. Currently, 29 military units with 279 construction teams are on site. All foundations have been completed, and many houses have finished pillars and walls ahead of schedule.



Under the campaign, the province is rebuilding 650 completely collapsed houses, repairing 892 severely damaged ones, and supporting repairs for 5,455 houses with partial damage. Total funding exceeds 200 billion VND. Support levels include 170 million VND per new house, 40 million VND for heavily damaged houses, and 10 million VND for lightly damaged ones.



The province is mobilising the military, police, youth unions, women’s unions, veterans, businesses and communities to ensure progress. Targets include completing new houses by next January 30; and repairing severely damaged houses by the end of this year. All lightly damaged houses have now been repaired.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Cong Thai said new houses will incorporate flood-resilient designs, with about 44 sq.m of usable area, including a 12 sq.m elevated flood-avoidance floor where needed./.