Dak Lak district to host first durian festival

The first Krong Pac durian festival is due to run from September 1-3 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, aiming to promote trade of the local fruit.



The Krong Pac durian has been recognised as a collective trademark of the district of the same name and received a permit for export to China, the biggest market for the fruit, in the time to come.



Taking place in Krong Pac’s Phuoc An town and a number of communes, the event features an opening and a closing ceremony, a vote of charming and environmentally friendly durian gardens, a durian tasting event, a trade fair, culture-tourism promotion activities, and a conference on sustainable agricultural investment and development.



Dinh Xuan Dieu, Chairman of the Krong Pac People’s Committee and head of the festival organising board, said it is an opportunity for trademark promotion and orienting durian cultivation in a safe and sustainable manner meeting strict requirements from impprters.



Krong Pac houses nearly 4,000ha of durian plantations, of which more than 2,000ha are yielding fruit with an annual productivity of some 45,000 - 50,000 tonnes. More than 600ha of the areas have fulfilled VietGap and other good practice standards.



Belonging to the favoured Dona variant, the local fruit is harvested one month later and has higher economic efficiency than other growing areas./.