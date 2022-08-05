Making news
Da Nang’s tourism promoted in India
The event was jointly held by the People’s Committee of Vietnam’s central city and Vietjet Air, aiming to popularise destinations and introducing the carrier’s direct air routes linking Da Nang and Indian cities.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said that the average number of visas for Indians to enter Vietnam has surged after COVID-19, from 250 visas per day before the pandemic to 6000 at present.
Nguyen Duc Quynh, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said that India will be an important market for many tourist destinations during the post-pandemic recovery period.
According to him, India's positive open-door policy and the great travel demand of its people can help Vietnam make up for the number of visitors from the traditional Northeast Asian markets, which have not yet reopened fully after the pandemic.
Within the framework of this programme, cooperation agreements were signed between the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre (DTPC) and India’s Global Aviation Services Plt Ltd to promote the destination of Da Nang in India; and between the Da Nang Tourism Association and the Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA).
A representative of Vietjet Air also introduced to Indian partners its direct flight network from major Indian cities to Vietnam, including Da Nang.
Accordingly, the first two direct flights from Mumbai and New Delhi to Da Nang will be launched on October 17 and 18. The airline will also operate three new routes to Da Nang from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on November 28, November 29 and December 1, respectively./.