Da Nang’s digital transformation efforts on right track

The Da Nang Software Park No.2, which has been recognised by the Government as a concentrated information technology (IT) zone, will become operational within this month, according to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central city Tran Chi Cuong.

Cuong said that the Da Nang IDC Data Centre has received investment policy approval, and the international fibre-optic station and submarine cable system landing in Da Nang are expected to commence construction in the first quarter of 2025, which will create numerous new growth opportunities for the city.

The official highlighted the city’s efforts to attract investment and foster international cooperation, research, and workforce development in the fields of microchips, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence to drive local economic growth in the coming years.

From the beginning of this year, alongside the development of a plan for organisational restructuring, Da Nang’s information and communications sector should prioritise tasks such as inaugurating and operating the software park, and devising a digital transformation plan to promote and drive the city’s socio-economic development for the 2026-2030 period, with a vision to 2035, the official said.

Besides, the city needs to update and upgrade the shared platform and applications serving the e-government system, enhancing the efficiency of management and governance activities, while establishing a green and smart urban resilience control centre for disaster prevention, deploying the 5G network to ensure its coverage in industrial zones and high-tech parks, and develop a private 5G model for smart manufacturing, he said.

Cuong touched upon the formation of a Da Nang press and TV centre, merging Da Nang Newspaper, Da Nang Radio and Television Station, and integrating the city Party Committee’s website and the city’s e-portal.

In 2024, Da Nang's information and communications sector achieved notable results, with total revenue reaching 39.88 trillion VND (1.57 billion USD), a 9.07% increase compared to 2023. The city’s software export turnover hit 165 million USD, a rise of 11.6% over 2023, while the digital economy contributed 20.69% to the city’s GRDP, and the digital transformation target was completed two years ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, digital transformation efforts were strengthened and achieved positive results, with Da Nang continuing to lead the ranking for IT application readiness among the provinces and central cities. It remains the only locality to have topped the national rankings for 14 consecutive years in this category, and its online public services exceeded the set targets./.