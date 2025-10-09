Da Nang’s Cam Thanh named among world’s 50 most beautiful villages

Cam Thanh village has been named one of the 50 most beautiful villages in the world for 2025 by the US's Forbes Magazine. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Cam Thanh village in Hoi An Dong ward of the central coastal city of Da Nang has been named one of the 50 most beautiful villages in the world for 2025 by the US's Forbes Magazine — the only Vietnamese representative on the list, marking a major milestone in the area’s path towards sustainable, community-based ecotourism.

Local values creates global brand

Nestled peacefully by a river, Cam Thanh enchants visitors with the serene beauty of its Bay Mau nipa palm forest, which spans nearly 100 hectares. The village offers authentic experiences that capture the spirit of Vietnam’s riverine countryside, from bamboo basket boat tours through the palm groves and traditional fishing to craft workshops using coconut and bamboo materials, as well as local cultural and culinary performances.

According to Tran Tan Dung, Chairman of the Hoi An Dong People’s Committee, Cam Thanh sits at the confluence of three rivers — Thu Bon, Truong Giang, and Lo Canh Giang — before they flow into the East Sea. As part of the buffer zone of the Cu Lao Cham–Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve, the area is home to a rich brackish-water ecosystem, serving as the “green lung” of the region.

Vo Tan Tan, a local resident, said almost every villager’s livelihood is tied to the nipa palm forest — through tourism, fishing, or coconut-based crafts. The forest not only creates a landscape but also a foundation of the community’s economy, he said.

During a craft workshop in the village, Israeli visitor Nadav Dadush said his time in Cam Thanh village was one of the highlights of his month-long trip to Vietnam, which also brought him to Hanoi, Ha Long, Ninh Binh, and Sa Pa. Paddling through the nipa palm forest and making bamboo crafts are unforgettable experiences, he said, adding that he loves Hoi An for both its scenery and its people.

Beyond its global recognition, Cam Thanh’s green and community tourism model has brought tangible results. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Executive Director of Emic Travel, said the model is built on a “three-way partnership” among businesses, farmers, and scientists. Visitors are encouraged not only to explore but also to take part in eco-friendly activities such as waste recycling, tree planting, and using organic products.

Tourism activities like basket-boat rides, cooking classes, and homestays attract over 1 million domestic and foreign visitors each year, creating stable jobs for about 1,500 local residents with an average income of 7 million VND per month (nearly 300 USD).

Affirming Da Nang’s place on global tourism map

Beyond its natural beauty and ecological value, the Cam Thanh nipa palm forest is also a site of historical significance. During wartime, it served as a revolutionary base. In 2007, the Bay Mau nipa palm forest was recognised as a provincial-level historical and cultural relic.

In 2009, UNESCO designated the Cu Lao Cham–Hoi An area, including the Cam Thanh mangrove ecosystem, as a World Biosphere Reserve.

In 2023, the Bay Mau nipa palm forest was honoured as a leading tourism destination in Asia-Pacific region at the Vietnam–India Cultural and Economic Exchange forum.

In 2024, basket-boat experiences in Cam Thanh were listed among the world’s top 25 water-based tourism activities.

Dung said that Cam Thanh has risen by embracing the values of a traditional village. Its recognition by Forbes as one of the world’s 50 most beautiful villages is not only a source of local pride but also a testament to Da Nang’s growing presence on the global tourism map, creating momentum to promote its “green – heritage – sustainable” brand./.