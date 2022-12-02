Making news
Da Nang wins Best Vietnam Smart City Award for third time
This award was among the 43 bestowed upon cities, enterprises, and products considerably contributing to smart city building and national digital transformation.
At the ceremony held by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) in Hanoi on December 1, Da Nang also received the prizes for smart governance and management, smart transportation and logistics, startup and innovation city, and city with smart application serving citizens and enterprises.
The city of Da Lat (the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong), Pho Yen (the northern province of Thai Nguyen), and Dong Xoai (the southern province of Binh Phuoc) also won the smart governance and management city award. The central province of Thua Thien-Hue obtained the startup and innovation city award, and Thai Nguyen the award for smart application city serving citizens and enterprises.
Meanwhile, 34 prizes were presented to technological solutions in 17 categories, including administration, transport, environment, health care, agriculture, construction, and tourism. Statistics show that the 34 digital solutions for smart city building have gained over 350 billion VND (14.3 million USD) in revenue.
Besides, the jury also selected nine outstanding solutions to grant the five-star rating. These solutions apply such advanced technologies as Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D, and virtual reality/extended reality (VR/XR) to help with cities’ governance and management and bring about useful experiences for residents and businesses.
The Vietnam Smart City Awards 2022, launched on August 8, attracted 148 nominations. The jury was chaired by Dr. Nguyen Quan, former Minister of Science and Technology.
VINASA Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa said joining national digital transformation, provinces and cities in Vietnam are embarking on building smart cities. Meanwhile, businesses are also perfecting their technological capacity and join localities in resolving issues so as to accelerate smart city building and national digital transformation.
Information about the awards can be found at http://smartcitiesvietnam.com and www.vinasa.org.vn ./.