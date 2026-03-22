Da Nang welcomes two new international routes, boosting regional connectivity

The passengers are welcomed at the Da Nang International Airport. Photo: VNA

The central city of Da Nang has welcomed the launch of two new international air routes from Manila (the Philippines) and Bali (Indonesia), marking a significant step forward in expanding its connectivity across Southeast Asia.

A ceremony was held at Da Nang International Airport on March 20 to celebrate the inaugural flights operated by AirAsia.



At 3:20pm, flight Z2824 of Philippines AirAsia from Ninoy Aquino International Airport landed in Da Nang, carrying 180 passengers. The Manila–Da Nang route will operate four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Later the same day, at 5:55 pm, flight QZ480 of Indonesia AirAsia from Ngurah Rai International Airport arrived with another 180 passengers. This marks the first direct air link between Bali and Da Nang, also operating four times weekly on the same schedule with Airbus A320 aircraft.

The welcoming event, held at Terminal T2, was attended by representatives of the municipal People’s Committee, the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam, relevant agencies, and the airline. Activities included a ceremonial water salute, cultural performances, and the presentation of flowers and souvenirs to passengers.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi highlighted that the launch of the Manila–Da Nang and Bali–Da Nang routes plays an important role in expanding the city’s aviation network, contributing to tourism growth, trade promotion, and cultural exchange. The new routes are expected to shorten travel time and improve access to key regional markets.

According to Jane Runkat, Minister Counsellor of the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam, travel demand between Vietnam and Indonesia has surged, with over 300,000 passenger movements recorded in 2025 and bilateral trade reaching 17.2 billion USD. The Bali–Da Nang direct service is anticipated to further boost cooperation across multiple sectors.

The introduction of these routes is expected to strengthen Da Nang’s position as an attractive destination in the region while opening up new opportunities to attract international visitors in the coming years./.