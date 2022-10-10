Making news
Da Nang welcomes first international cruise ship after COVID-19 hiatus
The passengers, mainly from Europe and the US, were presented with flowers and gifts by representatives of the municipal Department of Tourism at a welcome ceremony held at the port.
They are scheduled to visit tourist destinations in the city, and Hoi An ancient city in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam.
At the ceremony, Huynh Thi Huong Lan, deputy director of the municipal centre for tourism promotion, affirmed the city remains an attractive destination to international tourists.
The local authorities will work with relevant agencies to promote the development of maritime tourism in the time to come, she stressed.
Le Lape'rouse is on a journey to explore the coast and famous landmarks of Vietnam, lasting between 8 and 11 days. This is a new programme for Asia of the five-star cruise ship./.