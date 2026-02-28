Da Nang urged to secure growth of at least 11% this year

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the central city of Da Nang to strive for double-digit growth based on green and digital transformation, science – technology, innovation, and efficient two-tier local administration.



Working with the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board on February 28, the PM highlighted the merger of Da Nang and Quang Nam province, noting it creates broader development space and stronger competitive advantages.



He stressed the need for the city to thoroughly grasp the Party resolutions and directives, effectively implement the city's adjusted master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, and take coordinated measures for securing GRDP growth of at least 11% in 2026.



He demanded the decisive implementation of the Da Nang free trade zone, stronger investment climate reforms, social welfare policies, firm maintenance of political security and social order, especially in border, marine, and remote areas, as well as proper implementation of ethnic and religious affairs.



The PM also directed further development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (IFC) in Da Nang into a modern global hub linked to innovation, digital technology and sustainable finance, serving as a controlled testing ground for new financial models.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses a working session with the Da Nang Party Committee's Standing Board on February 28. Photo: VNA

The Government leader asked the city to accelerate investment in technical, digital and social infrastructure to serve the IFC, while ensuring adequate staffing, facilities and public assets for agencies and organisations operating at the centre, adopting policies to attract high-quality manpower and foreign experts, and carrying out appropriate policies for officials, civil servants, public employees and workers there.



Da Nang should also prioritise building a favourable investment and living environment to draw international experts and investors, he went on, requesting it to review and select key projects that are feasible, effective and capable of generating regional and national spillover effects when mobilising capital through the IFC.



Relevant ministries were assigned to coordinate closely with Da Nang in operating the centre, ensuring regulatory frameworks, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, national defence and personnel arrangements are in place.



Local authorities reported that in the first two months of 2026, Da Nang stepped up measures to achieve growth of 11% or higher, posting positive results. The industrial production index rose 13.11%; total import-export turnover reached an estimated 1.5 billion USD, up 21.8%; retail sales neared 25.9 trillion VND (994.4 million USD), up 19%; and state budget revenue exceeded 12 trillion VND, up 24.63%. The city ensured safe Lunar New Year celebrations and prepared for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term on schedule.



Major projects underway include a commercial-service and entertainment complex, the Lang Van integrated resort and tourism project, and an international fireworks festival complex in Ngu Hanh Son ward.



The city is also selecting investors for the Lien Chieu Port project, the Chu Lai urban area, and the Da Nang sea-encroaching urban area project while studying urban railway and key transport upgrades.



At the meeting, PM Chinh agreed in principle to address the city's proposals, including removing obstacles for the Nam Hoi An resort project, considering special mechanisms for the sea-encroaching urban area project, supporting upgrades of National Highways 14B, 14G and 40B, and supplementing financial resources for the implementation of three national target programmes./.