Da Nang to launch new tourism offerings in 2025

The central coastal city of Da Nang is set to launch an array of new tourism offerings in 2025, including cultural festivals, upgraded attractions, and enhanced coastal amenities, as it aims for more ambitious tourism targets in the year.

According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the city eyes to welcome 11.9 million visitors next year, marking a 10% increase from 2024. International arrivals are projected to reach 4.8 million, or a year-on-year growth of 17%. Besides, tourism revenue is expected to exceed 36 trillion VND (1.41 billion USD), up 15% from the previous year.

To achieve the goals, the sector will focus on three breakthrough initiatives, namely developing new tourism products, expanding market reach and air routes, and improving service and workforce quality. At the same time, it will pay due attention to promoting digital transformation and strengthening both domestic and international partnerships.

Several major projects are slated for completion in 2025, including Da Nang Museum on Bach Dang Street and significant improvements along the coastal route of Hoang Sa – Vo Nguyen Giap – Truong Sa. The city will host numerous high-profile events such as the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, Asian Film Festival, Da Nang Food Tour Festival, and Enjoy Da Nang Festival.

Furthermore, market expansion efforts will target key domestic regions, particularly cities with direct flights to Da Nang, such as Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho. The city also plans to maintain growth in established markets like the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) while intensifying promotion in Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. In the meantime, Da Nang will expand its reach to potential markets like India, the US, Australia, the Middle East, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

A focus will be placed on luring visitors who seek leisure and relaxation, cultural immersion experience, MICE tourism, golf tourism, and wedding tourism./.