Da Nang to host Vietnam International Travel Mart

Around 350 booths, including 50 of foreign companies, are promising to bring a lot of new and interesting experience to visitors to the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) to be held in the central city of Da Nang from December 9-11.



The event, to be hosted by the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) and the municipal Department of Tourism, expects to attract the participation of about 2,000 domestic and foreign enterprises, and 30,000 visitors.



VITA Chairman Vu The Binh said that the event will focus on promoting the development of sea-based tourism and fully unlock the potential of tourist destinations in the central region. It also intends to attract businesses in sports tourism (golf, canoeing, surfing) as well as leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and adventure tourism.



A series of workshops are also scheduled as part of the event, including one seeking ways to develop sea-based tourism in central Vietnam, one of leisure tourism properties, and another on digital transformation in tourism.



Earlier this year, from March 31 – April 3, the VITM was organised in Hanoi capital city, drawing over 2,000 businesses and 40,000 visitors./.