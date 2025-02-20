Da Nang to host international fireworks festival in June

Fireworks displayed by the German team in 2024 (Photo: VNA)

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 will feature the highest number of participating teams in its history, the organising committee announced on February 19.

Themed “Danang – The New Rising Era,” the festival, which will take place from May 31 to July 12, is expected to be the most intense competition yet, bringing together top-tier teams from the world's leading fireworks hubs.



Marking the 50th anniversary of Da Nang’s liberation, the festival symbolises a turning point, highlighting the city’s aspirations and determination in the new era. It reflects Da Nang’s vision for prosperous growth and its ongoing efforts to secure a prominent position on the global tourism map.



DIFF 2025 will be the longest and largest fireworks festival to date, featuring six nights of spectacular displays with the participation of 10 teams from Vietnam, Finland, the UK, Portugal, Poland, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Italy, Canada, and China. This year, Vietnam will send two teams to the event, namely the Da Nang Fireworks Team and a team from Z121 Vina Pyrotech, a company under the Ministry of National Defence.

Despite being a newcomer, Z121 Vina Pyrotech is expected to be a strong contender, boasting nearly 30 years of experience in fireworks manufacturing and exports.



The Danang Fireworks Team will kick off the competition against the reigning champion of DIFF 2024 – Finland’s Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB. The Finnish team is expected to deliver a dazzling show featuring special aquatic fireworks and unique lighting effects.



Z121 Vina Pyrotech will face Poland’s Firma Rodzinna - Surex, a team known for its emotional fireworks displays fully synchronized to music. In 2023, Poland won the Most Creative Award, and in 2024, they impressed audiences with their classic, artistic firework formations.



The remaining six teams are also actively preparing unique and breathtaking performances.



DIFF 2025 promises a series of spectacular fireworks displays, delivering a world-class entertainment experience by blending arts, music, sports, and cutting-edge technology.



Over the past 12 years, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival has become an unique brand of the city by the Han river, earning the title of City of Fireworks. The event helps Da Nang enter further into the international arena, becoming an attractive tourist destination of global stature./.