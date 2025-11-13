Da Nang strengthens efforts to combat IUU fishing

Officers of Coast Guard Region 2 disseminate legal regulations on fisheries to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

As one of Vietnam’s major fishing hubs, the central city of Da Nang has been stepping up efforts to develop a modern, sustainable fisheries sector while intensifying actions to eliminate illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, part of national endeavours to have the European Commission (EC)'s "yellow card" warning removed.

Local fishermen, authorities, and border guards have joined forces to ensure compliance with the Fisheries Law. All vessels of 21 metres or more in length have been registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), effectively eliminating unregistered and unlicensed fishing boats.

Fisherman Le Minh Hoang, captain of a 900CV vessel based in Duy Nghia commune, shared that each member of his crew earns an average of 20 million VND (nearly 760 USD) per month thanks to upgraded equipment and sustainable fishing practices. Meanwhile, fishing unions in Tam Hai and Nui Thanh communes have ensured that 100% of offshore vessels are fully documented, tracked, and updated in the national fisheries database (VNfishbase).

Colonel Hoang Van Man, Political Commissar of the Da Nang Border Guard Command, said preventing IUU violations is among the unit’s top priorities. Border guard stations strictly inspect all vessels entering or leaving ports, refusing clearance for boats lacking proper documentation or VMS signals.

Major General Tran Quang Tuan, Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, said that under the Prime Minister’s Dispatch No. 122/CD-TTg dated July 25, 2025, the force maintains round-the-clock surveillance to detect and prevent violations near the maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries. The command also combines IUU enforcement with maritime sovereignty patrols, smuggling combat, drug control, and search and rescue missions.

Colonel Truong Ba Long, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region 2, added that multiple coordinated patrols and inspections have been conducted. The unit has imposed administrative fines, tracked over 300 vessels via the VMS, and distributed educational materials to raise fishermen’s awareness about the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard and IUU prevention.

Thanks to early detection, strict monitoring, and strong cooperation between forces, Da Nang has recorded no cases of local vessels violating foreign waters since 2023, marking steady progress toward the EC's removal of the yellow card"./.