Da Nang speeds up preparations for 13th ASEAN School Game

Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang city will be the venue for the opening/closing ceremonies and badminton competitions of the 13th ASEAN School Games. (Photo: tdtt.gov.vn)





The city, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam School Sports Association, and the Sports Authority of Vietnam are hastening preparations for the organisation of the games.



Vice Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong said that the city is making efforts to ensure the best possible conditions for sports delegations to stay and participate in competitions.



He hoped that athletes, coaches, and members of sports delegations will have great experiences in the city.



Sports delegations from ten countries are expected to attend the games which include six sports, namely athletics, swimming, basketball, badminton, Pencak Silat, and Vovinam. This is the first time, Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial arts) has been included in the ASEAN School Games.



First launched in 2009, the annual sports event for students in Southeast Asia provides opportunities for them to exchange, and integrate. It’s also an opportunity for Vietnam to strengthen solidarity, and friendship with countries in the region as well as promote its culture, fair play, and hospitality.

Vietnam hosted the games for the first time in 2013./.