Da Nang serves nearly 78,000 visitors during Hung Kings commemoration holiday
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the room occupancy rate of local 4-5 star hotels was about 50-60 percent during the period. Meanwhile, tourists flocked to popular destinations such as Sun World Ba Na Hills, Mikazuki entertainment site, and Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape.
On the occasion, the city organised a series of enticing events, including the launch of the tourism promotion programme Enjoy Danang, which is participated by more than 200 firms and offers various preferential products and services.
Da Nang organised the first boat trip to Ly Son island in neighbouring Quang Ngai province on April 9 carrying nearly 400 guests. It also applied free entrance fees for visitors to Ngu Hanh Son, Danang Museum, Fine Arts Museum, and Cham Sculpture Museum.
Cultural and art events, including the electronic music programme "DaNang - The City of Future", also took place along the banks of the Han river./.