Da Nang ready to welcome over 456,000 visitors during Tet holiday

The central beach city of Da Nang is expected to receive over 456,000 visitors, of them more than 221,000 international, during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday (from January 25 to February 2), a year-on-year rise of 13.5%, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.



Preparations have been made to introduce new tourism products and ensure accommodation readiness during the festive season.



The department has requested local travel firms to maintain high service standards and organise activities to enhance visitor experiences.



Da Nang International Airport is expected to handle approximately 1,275 domestic and international flights during the holiday period. The fights of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and AirAsia will bring tourists from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia, among other countries, to the city. Additionally, two cruise ships will carry 800 visitors from the US and UK, who will explore local attractions like the Marble Mountains, Linh Ung Pagoda, and the Cham Sculpture Museum.



To serve visitors, the city is hosting numerous events, including a spring flower street along Bach Dang Road, lasting from January 15 to May 1, 2025, as well as firework displays at three locations on Lunar New Year's Eve. Other activities include Dragon Bridge fire and water shows, Han River Bridge rotating shows, and river cruises.



Various cultural programmes will also be held to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



Popular tourist destinations like Sun World Ba Na Hills, the Cham Sculpture Museum, and Mikazuki Resort will remain open throughout the holiday.



At the Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park, the 2025 Than Tai (God of Wealth) Festival will run from January 30 to February 13, featuring cultural and spiritual activities that celebrate traditional Vietnamese beliefs.



With expanded programmes and diverse offerings, Da Nang aims to position itself as a premier destination for cultural and festive experiences during Lunar New Year 2025./.