Da Nang promotes tourism on Son Tra Peninsula, beaches

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang and leading officials of the People’s Committee, departments and coastal districts on April 18 had a working session with representatives from the management board of Son Tra peninsula and beaches.



Quang noted that the management board holds an extremely important role, position in and responsibility for tourism development, especially when the city is recovering socio-economic activities.



He stressed the need for the city to pay more attention to State management in the tourism sector.



Nguyen Duc Vu, head of the management board, said that in 2022, it continues to review and effectively implement product development plans and projects in accordance with the adjustment of the city’s general planning, including a project on Man Thai - Tho Quang community-based tourism development, a plan to pilot entertainment activities at night at My An beach, a project on tourism management and development on the Son Tra peninsula, and another on management and exploitation of Nguyen Tat Thanh sea route.



It will also hold several festivals, events and tourism promotion programmes to attract more visitors to the city.



The Son Tra Peninsula is located in Son Tra district, around 10km northeast of the downtown area. Covering a total area of 4,390 ha, the peninsula boasts a primeval forest with a cool, fresh climate all year round.



The central city also owns a lot of beautiful and renowned beaches, including My Khe, Non Nuoc, Bac My An, Rang and Nam O./.