Da Nang promotes potential in tourism, aviation, logistics

The central city of Da Nang on June 5 held a forum themed "Da Nang- Potential investment destination in Asia" within the framework of the ongoing Asian route development forum (Route Asia 2022), drawing 80 delegates representing international airlines, travel firms and tourism groups and associations.



Opening the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son said that the forum aimed to promote the potential, advantages and investment opportunities of the city in aviation, aerospace and logistics, and introduce infrastructure capacity of the Da Nang International Airport in the 2021-2030 period.



He underlined the importance of the event when the city is rolling out measures to promote socio-economic recovery and development after two years of impacts from by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Da Nang has been one of the top localities of Vietnam in economic scale and development level, he said, noting that in the 2016-2019 period, the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth reached 7.79 percent per year. In the first six months of 2022, the figure is estimated at 7.23 percent.



Good signs of recovery have been seen in the city’s tourism activities, said Son, adding that the city has connected with six airlines and reopened four direct air routes with Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Incheon (the Republic of Korea). The city has also hosted many large-scale cultural and tourism activities, he said.



According to the official, Da Nang’s investment environment has been dynamic and smooth, with strong performance in the provincial competitiveness index, administrative reform index, information technology application index, and smart city building and digital transformation.



He highlighted that Da Nang is focusing on boosting development on three major pillars of tourism, high-tech industry and sea-based economy.



At the forum, participants discussed the potential of Da Nan tourism, the planning schemes of logistics centres in the city, infrastructure capacity of the Da Nang International Airport, and projects that are calling for investment in the Da Nang High Tech Park in the fields of aviation and aerospace.



Son expressed his hope that the forum would give delegates a new perspective of Da Nang not only in tourism but also in many other potential areas and that the participants would find new business and connection opportunities through the event.



Routes Asia 2022 is co-hosted by Informa Routes company of the UK, the Da Nang municipal People's Committee and Duy Anh Trading JSC - IPP Travel Retail from June 4 – 8. The event welcomed over 500 domestic and foreign delegates, including air route network planners from over 80 leading airlines in the region. More than 1,500 meetings between stakeholders, including airlines, airports and destinations, have been arranged in the framework of the event.



Da Nang authorities have planned 22 meetings with partners at the event, including International Airlines Group, AirAsia Group, Thai Vietjet Air, Eva Air, Lion Air, Philippine Airlines, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Malaysia Airlines, and Japan National Tourism Organisation to promote the opening of international routes to Da Nang, and introduce Da Nang’s tourism to potential markets./.