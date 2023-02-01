Da Nang promotes food into unique tourism product

Not only famous for its beautiful natural landscapes, bridges and diverse cultural heritage as well as hospitality of the locals, the central coastal city of Da Nang boasts rich food known to world tourists for its unique taste.

A convergence of local specialties and those of nearby provinces and foreign countries, Da Nang is considered as a representative of the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam.

Some of must-try dishes include banh xeo (Vietnamese pancake), mi Quang (Quang noodles), Banh trang cuon thit heo (sliced pork rolled with rice paper), goi ca Nam O (Nam O fish salad), among others.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, there are now more than 4,000 dining establishments and 200 restaurants in the city. Of this, over 2,000 small- and medium-sized ones specialise in dishes of all regions of Vietnam.

Besides the taste of local dishes, foreign tourists can find themselves in a familiar atmosphere as they are surrounded with those from the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, and Thailand.

Over the past time, the Da Nang’s Tourism Promotion Centre and the Da Nang Cuisine Culture Association have jointly organised food festivals and competitions, and promoted the city’s famous dishes on internet platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Xuan Binh said to attract more tourists, the city has developed a plan to promote the locality’s cuisine into a unique tourism product during 2023-2025, with a vision to 2030.

The plan aims to diversify and form a system of such products, thus greatly contributing to building the brand and image of the city’s tourist destinations, promoting economic development, generating revenue, effectively exploiting the value chains, and preserving and enhancing the exchange of cultural values to tourists./.