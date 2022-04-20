International tourists to Da Nang will be presented with Vinaphone 4G data SIM cards upon arrival at the airport as part of the central city’s “Enjoy Danang” program that aims to offer 50,000 free SIM cards to foreign visitors from April to June.



With each free SIM card, visitors will have 2GB data and 1,000 minutes for 30 days.



Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Agency, said the gift aims to leave a good first impression on foreign tourists at the start of their visits.



Pieter Balkenende, a tourist from the Netherlands, said the gift was a nice surprise that would be helpful during his first week-long trip in the central tourist destination.



On April 20, 150 passengers arriving in the city via Singapore Airlines and Vietjet Air flights were the first to receive the free SIM cards.



On March 27, the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company and the city’s Department of Tourism held an event to welcome the resumption of international flights to the city, which marked the reopening of the international terminal at Da Nang International Airport.



Since then, the airport has welcomed 29 international flights with 2,560 passengers. In the time to come, the airport expects 41 flights per week from Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia./.