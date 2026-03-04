Da Nang prepares flexible, practical plans for general election

Banners are prominently displayed in the centre of Da Nang as part of communications efforts for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. Photo: VNA

With a proactive, decisive and methodical approach, central Da Nang city has largely completed preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, ensuring compliance with timelines and legal regulations.



Thorough preparations



The city’s Election Committee and all 93 commune- and ward-level election committees have issued resolutions announcing the official lists of candidates for People’s Councils at all levels. Election materials, including candidate profiles, ballots and related equipment, have been printed and delivered to localities, while voter lists have been publicised at polling stations in accordance with regulations.



Professional training for officials and election staff has been conducted seriously and on schedule. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at all levels is organising voter meetings and election campaigning activities in a democratic and transparent manner.



Nguyen Duc Dung, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council and head of the city’s Election Committee, said Da Nang has strictly implemented guidelines from central authorities while promptly issuing detailed plans and guidance documents to ensure unified and coordinated implementation across the political system.



Election committees at all levels were established on time and in line with legal requirements. The city has set up five boards for the election of National Assembly deputies, 23 for the municipal People’s Council election, and 628 for the commune-level election. A total of 1,784 polling stations and corresponding election teams have been set up, while voter list reviews and compilation have been conducted carefully and transparently.



Through consultation conferences, the city finalised candidate lists early, including 24 candidates for the National Assembly, 125 for the municipal People’s Council and 3,121 for commune-level People’s Councils. Candidate structures ensure representation of women, youth, non-Party members and ethnic minorities, with approval ratings exceeding 99% at both workplaces and residential areas.



Flexible election organisation



Dung said the elections take place as Da Nang has just implemented administrative unit mergers and a two-tier local administration model. With more than 2.18 million voters across 93 communes and wards and one special zone, the workload is substantial.



Authorities have directed localities, particularly border, island and remote areas, to develop flexible election plans suited to local conditions, ensuring citizens’ voting rights. Polling locations and logistics plans for transporting election materials and ballot boxes have been arranged based on geographical and transport conditions.



The city has also intensified public communications through diverse formats to raise awareness of the elections’ political significance and voters’ rights and responsibilities. Media outlets and online portals have launched dedicated election sections highlighting key milestones and information.



Political security and public order measures have been strengthened to safeguard the election, alongside efforts to ensure cybersecurity and prevent misinformation or activities aimed at disrupting the process. Fire prevention, rescue preparedness and safety measures at polling stations have also been fully implemented.



Inspection and supervision has been reinforced while authorities have stepped up citizen reception and settlement of complaints and petitions related to the election to prevent potential problems from arising.



Da Nang has also promoted digital transformation in election preparations, including an election information portal, digital maps of constituencies, online declaration tools for candidates, voter card printing software and a system for monitoring voter turnout. Instructional videos and operational guidelines have also been developed to support election teams.



The city affirmed that preparations are on schedule, democratic and in full compliance with the law. In the coming time, authorities will continue reviewing and finalising remaining tasks to ensure the Election Day proceeds smoothly, safely and effectively, becoming a true nationwide festival./.