Da Nang photo collection to be exhibited in RoK

A selection of 30 photos by 25 photographers from Da Nang city has been curated for display at a cultural exchange in Daegu, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 29 to October 3, according to Chairman of the Da Nang Union of Literature and Arts Associations Nguyen Nho Khiem.

Khiem said the photo selection, which was previously on show at key events in the city, will be one of a series of cultural activities hosted by Da Nang in Daegu as part of a cooperation programme in the two cities.

The photo collection, which features typical landmarks and landscapes as well as the culture and lifestyle of local people, aims to introduce the image of Da Nang to Korean friends, he added.

Da Nang and Daegu inked a friendship partnership on cooperation and cultural exchange programmes in 2004, and RoK partners have helped sponsor an annual Korean Cultural Festival in the central Vietnam city.

A photo of seaweed on rocks at Da Nang's Nam O beach by photographer Bui Thanh Lang. A selection of 30 photos from 25 local photographers will go on display at the Da Nang-Daegu Cultural Exchange in Daegu city, the Republic of Korea, later this month. (Photo courtesy of Bui Thanh Lang)



Daegu-based Keimyung University also reserved scholarships worth 15,000 USD for the best 30 students in Da Nang during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Daegu authorities have supported Da Nang in the city's green and smart urban management, disaster prevention, search and rescue and climate change mitigation efforts.

Six universities from the RoK also signed agreements with Da Nang’s Dong A University, while five cities – Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul, and Jeju – officially signed friendship agreements with Da Nang.

Tourists from the RoK contributed the largest segment of foreign tourist arrivals to Da Nang, with more than 1.8 million in 2024.

The central coastal city also welcomed its one millionth Korean visitor to the beach hub during the annual Vietnam-RoK Culture Exchange Festival in July.

To date, several airlines from the RoK, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Aero K, and Air Premia, operate flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu, and Cheongju to Da Nang./.