Da Nang, Oxfam join hands to support flood victims

The Red Cross Society of Da Nang city, in coordination with Oxfam, on March 6 distributed unconditional multipurpose cash assistance worth more than 1.3 billion VND (49,543 USD) to households severely affected by Storm No. 12 (Fengshen) and recent floods.In Duy Xuyen and Dai Loc communes, 200 disadvantaged households in each locality received cash assistance of 3 million VND per household to cover essential needs and gradually stabilisse their lives after the disasters.Among the beneficiary households, 30 with pregnant women, women raising children under 2 years old, or persons with disabilities received an additional 1 million VND per household to improve conditions for healthcare and daily living.The programme also recognised and encouraged women who actively participated on the frontlines of disaster prevention and response, as well as in post-storm recovery efforts in their communities. In each locality, 20 outstanding women received 1 million VND per person in support.In the coming time, the Da Nang Red Cross Society will continue to coordinate with Oxfam to implement support activities in Nong Son commune, helping residents overcome difficulties and stabilise their livelihoods.The emergency international aid project for disaster recovery funded by Oxfam has been approved for implementation by the Da Nang People’s Committee. It aims to support about 1,500 households affected by Storm No. 12 and flooding in Duy Xuyen, Nong Son, and Dai Loc.In addition to emergency cash assistance, the project also focuses on improving access to clean water and sanitation, supporting livelihood recovery, and enhancing disaster preparedness awareness and capacity for local residents and authorities, particularly in the context of climate change increasing the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events./.