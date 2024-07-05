Making news
Da Nang needs new products for tourists to stay longer: Official
The central city of Da Nang needs to mobilise resources to offer new products to attract more visitors and keep them there longer, Director of the municipal Department of Statistics Tran Van Vu has said.
According to the department, the city welcomed about 5.1 million visitors in the first half of this year, of them 2 million foreign, up 40.3%, and the rest domestic, up 17.7%.
However, holiday-makers spend only 1.38 days in Da Nang on average, with foreigners staying for 1.45 days and domestic visitors, 1.31 days.
This shows that tourists now prefer visiting different destinations and experiencing many services and accommodations to staying in one place.
The department also pointed out that local travel firms are facing financial difficulties upgrading products and services, as well as developing new ones.
Moreover, high air fares are driving them to nearby destinations or abroad, making it hard for destinations like Da Nang to attract domestic tourists.
As the National Assembly has passed a resolution on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for Da Nang's development, the city expects to attract more investors to its trade and service sector, including tourism.
In addition, under the national tourism system planning for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045, approved by the Prime Minister, Da Nang is given priorities to boost tourism.
Vu stressed the need to increase direct flights between Da Nang and international markets, suggesting the city pay more attention to luring tourists travelling by sea and road, and promoting rail tours./.