Da Nang looks to foster cooperation with UK

A delegation of Da Nang city led by Vice Secretary of its Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Luong Nguyen Minh Triet paid a working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from September 6-8, with the aim to promote cooperation with partners and businesses in the fields of tourism, investment, finance, education and health.



The focus of the business trip was the "Da Nang Business Roundtable" held on September 7 in London to introduce the city's investment, trade and tourism environment along with key projects calling for investment to potential enterprises and investors.



Speaking at the event, Triet said that currently, the city has 933 FDI projects with a total registered capital of 3.92 billion USD. However, there are only 21 projects of UK investors with a total registered capital of 1.9 million USD.



Therefore, Da Nang wants to invite British businesses and Vietnamese expatriates to the city, he said, noting that the areas in which British businesses have strengths are also the fields that Da Nang wishes to attract investment such as information technology, high technology, finance, education and tourism.



He affirmed that the city will exert its efforts to improve the business and investment climate, upgrade infrastructure, increase the quality of services so as to become a more attractive destination.



The leader also pledged to create favourable conditions for and accompany businesses in carrying out investment projects and doing business in the city.



On September 6, the Da Nang delegation worked with the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) to promote the organisation of the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in the city in 2024.



On September 8, the delegation visited the University of the West of England, Bristol (UWE Bristol) to boost cooperation programmes in training and education./.