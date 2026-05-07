Da Nang launches Southeast Asia’s largest IRONMAN week

Athletes taking part in IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2025. Photo: VNA

The event is jointly organised by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Sunrise Events Vietnam, IRONMAN Group and related partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as a major milestone in Da Nang’s sports and tourism development. For the first time, the city will host the full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam while also staging the 10th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.

He said the event once again demonstrates Da Nang’s ability to host large-scale international sporting competitions, helping promote the city as a dynamic, modern and globally connected destination while supporting tourism growth, the sports economy and a healthy lifestyle in the community.

Organisers expect more than 4,700 athletes to take part, including around 1,800 international competitors, making it the largest triathlon festival ever held in Vietnam.

The event week will feature a series of activities, including the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity race, the SUNRISE SPRINT Vietnam, IRONKIDS Vietnam, IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026.

The highlight will be the full-distance IRONMAN race, comprising a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42km run. The IRONMAN 70.3 event will include a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run.

Chris Morris, IRONMAN’s Asia regional operations director, said the debut of the full-distance race in Da Nang reflects confidence in the rapid growth of triathlon in Vietnam and underlines the country’s rising importance in IRONMAN’s regional development strategy.

Main competitions will run from May 8-11. Outstanding athletes will have the chance to qualify for the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in France and the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship in the US./.