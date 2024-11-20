Making news
Da Nang, Japanese city to build carbon-neutral urban model
The proposal was discussed during a working session between the municipal People’s Committee and the authority of Sakai city last week.
The two also plan to implement the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) – a mechanism that Japan contributes to the reduction and absorption of greenhouse gas emissions globally – projects for both sides’ benefit in the framework of cooperation in the coming years.
Deputy Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam urged a direct flight establishment between Sakai and Da Nang to create favourable conditions for increasing demands of investment, trade and tourism from Japan.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the neutral city project, approved by the Ministry of Environment, Government of Japan, was also signed between Da Nang City’s natural resources department and the Sakai City Environment Bureau as part of the cooperation programme of the two cities. The project will be implemented in 2025-28.
In the other working session in Yokohama city, Da Nang also called for experience sharing in sustainable development, seaport construction and underground traffic projects from the Japanese port authorities.
Earlier, Yokohama and Sakai supported Da Nang in building a carbon-neutral model at Da Nang Port and industrial parks in ‘green’ industries transformation.
Da Nang City is a beneficiary of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded energy saving for the city’s resident project till 2025.
Da Nang and Sakai set up cooperation in 2009, and the two sides promoted friendship ties in 2019.
Da Nang has inked friendship and cooperation deals with Kisarazu, Kawasaki, Sakai and Yokohama, and the city has hosted the annual Vietnam-Japan Cultural Exchange Day since 2014.
Japanese investors poured 1.04 billion USD into 228 projects in Da Nang.
Cities in Japan including Yokohama, Maebashi, Chiba, Fukuoka, Shizuoka and Nagasaki; more than 120 businesses and 13 universities from Japan had inked agreements on manpower recruitment and internship agreements with Da Nang city’s Dong A University./.