Da Nang is more than what you already know!

Symphony of River with a remarkable 7-minute fireworks display with brand new effects.

Da Nang - one of the destinations having the highest returning tourist rate in Vietnam, constantly makes innovative changes every year. Aside from watching Dragon Bridge, enjoying the beach, tourists coming to the central city in summer 2024 will be pleasantly surprised with many brand new experiences.

According to a report from the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the most common duration of each trip to Da Nang is around 3-4 nights. This city has the highest rate of returning visitors among destinations in Vietnam, proved by over 50% of surveyed individuals stating that they have previously experienced tourism in this destination.It is not by coincidence that Da Nang is ranked among the top destinations with the highest tourist attraction rate in Vietnam.

It is appreciated that this city has the "golden factors" for tourism development, including nature, people, convenient tourism infrastructure, and many iconic landmarks. And one of the main reasons is that this city unceasingly "bursts" with new experiences every year, making tourists come back multiple times with endless surprises.

After making its debut in Vietnam with two destinations, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Michelin Guide continues to gain popularity by announcing selected restaurants and culinary establishments in Da Nang for the first time in June 2024. The city even boasts two restaurants that have been awarded stars.

Nowadays, instead of just experiencing a food tour of Da Nang following suggestions from reviewers, travelers have a new "benchmark" to explore Da Nang's cuisine. Food enthusiasts find it interesting in queuing up or discovering all the restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide.

In spite of being included in Michelin's list for the first time, Da Nang cuisine has achieved impressive accomplishments.Michelin Selected suggest 19 dining establishments in Da Nang which are already familiar to both domestic and international tourists, such as Banh Xeo Ba Duong, Bun Cha Ca Ba Hoa, Luk Lak, Madame Lan and Mi Quang Co Sau. In addition, Bun Cha Ca Hon, Thia Go, Hai San Be Ni and Banh Xeo Tom Nhay Co Ba are praised by Bib Gourmand Award.

However, the turning point of Da Nang cuisine is the two Michelin-starred restaurants. They are La Maison 1888 with 1 star, located in the famous InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. The restaurant specializing in first-class French cuisine which is perfectly combined with local ingredients and flavors has been featured in CNN's top 10 best restaurants in the world.

The dinner of travelers will be complete when served by Toan Nguyen - an outstanding individual honoured in the category of Sommelier Awards by Michelin Guide.

Notably, 2024 marks the first time a Vietnam restaurant has been awarded the prestigious Michelin Green Star, and this award goes to Nen Danang.

With these impressive achievements, Da Nang is on its way to becoming a new culinary hotspot in the world, like the way Michelin Guide has contributed to promoting Hanoi's cuisine, helping the capital of Vietnam consistently be ranked first in the "Best Food Destinations in the World" list.

Enormous 'outdoor theater' on Ba Na Hills

Golden Bridge is already famous among international tourists - one of Vietnam's epochal groundbreaking travel icons, Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area also attracts visitors this summer with a series of spectacular shows. Therefore, Ba Na Hills is also known as the 'giant outdoor theater'.

Instead of spending millions to watch a single show, with just a cable car ticket, visitors can be able to enjoy world-leading performances from day to night. A series of mini-shows by international artists such as skating performances at the Central Church Square, challenges in the Beer King contest, participation in the B'estival beer festival, fire dance and campfire performances by South American artists every evening, and Cabaret Plus costume show by Thai transgender beauty queens are waiting for you. Moreover, there are Soloist stage series featuring world’s top circus artists in various corners on the top of Ba Na.

This year, Sun World Ba Na Hills introduces a special show featuring 12 types of performances, with the participation of hundreds of international artists. It is Fairy Blossom, takes place daily at 11 am at Noel Plaza (except Tuesday). This show gathers numerous A-list worldwide stars from the circus and variety show such as Domitil Aillot - the world's top male pole circus artist from France; the famous twin stars of Cirque du Soleil - Crystal Ladies with magical legs who once stirred up The Ellen Show; hand-balancing circus artist Oleg Izossimov and aerial silk queen Olga Moreva from Russia; or Anastasia Popsulys - a flexible 'doll' from Ukraine, the young star is known as a talent that does not wait for years.

Artistic fireworks every night

Since its debut at the end of June, the multi-experiential show combining fireworks display, 'Symphony of River', has been attracting thousands of visitors every night at the new "entertainment district" of Da Nang - Da Nang Downtown. This show is known as “midsummer night's dream” of diverse art forms and fireworks.

Symphony of River takes place at 8.30 pm (except Tuesday) at the stage by Han river, with the capacity of over 2,000 audiences. It is featured by more than 100 international artists, including many renowned performers, as well as 20 world champion Jetski & Flyboards athletes. Especially, Russian athlete - Kristina Isaeva, who was the runner-up at the Flyfest 2019 World Championship, possesses three “one-of-a-kind” flips on the Moscow River. And young athlete Lee Sak Yoon from the Republic of Korea, is the runner-up of the 2023 European flyboard championship.

The most special thing about this show is a 7-minute fireworks display with new and never-before-seen effects, imported from the "birthplace" of fireworks in the world - China. It is considered a remarkable and impressive fireworks performance along with the fireworks team participating in the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF).

In less than two months since its debut, the show has consistently sold out every night. The lucky audiences having tickets agree that this is the most captivating show that they have ever seen in Da Nang. Symphony of River is also an extension of the international fireworks festival season, turning the Han River city into a truly fireworks city when residents and tourists are immersed in the vibrant sounds and colors of fireworks every night.

The largest puppet theatre in central Vietnam

Besides the unique color in new diverse art forms of Symphony of River, visitors coming to Da Nang can also explore Vietnamese culture at the largest puppet theatre in Central Vietnam - Au O Theatre - a name originated from the lullaby of Vietnamese mothers. This is an opportunity for tourists to experience the essence of Vietnamese culture, instead of coming to Hanoi for a performance, as the "Vietnamese Puppet Show" at the Au O Theatre is performed by the artists from the National Vietnam Puppet Theatre in Hanoi.

Au O Theater, located within downtown Da Nang, offers about 600 seats. The performances combine over 1,000 years of traditional water puppetry and land puppetry, integrating folktales with contemporary art elements and showcasing the beauty of Vietnam's culture and people.

With such added services, let's temporarily put aside Dragon Bridge and My Khe Beach, and add new unmissable experiences in Da Nang to the check-list, to become trendsetters in experiencing new Da Nang that many people have not known yet./.