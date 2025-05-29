Da Nang int’l fireworks festival 2025 promises thrills

The Da Nang team's performance at the 2024 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is set to return from May 31 to July 12 under the theme “Da Nang – The New Rising Era”, promising vibrant and surprising displays.

On May 28, preparations for the opening ceremony were in full swing at the fireworks site along the Han River. The two teams kicking off this year’s festival—Finland and Vietnam—are working hard to deliver the most impressive displays for the audience.

Despite the summer heat, the Finnish team meticulously arranged over 15,000 fireworks and fine-tuned their control systems. Team leader Johan shared that defending the DIFF 2024 champion title poses a great challenge, especially amid fiercer competition this year.

Jetski & Flyboards show to serve visitors on the opening night of DIFF 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Da Nang team will deploy over 5,000 fireworks across 100 effects, on a high-energy rock soundtrack that blends Vietnamese and international music.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 8 pm on May 31, will feature not only fireworks displays but also a musical gala with leading Vietnamese artists including Tung Duong, Kieu Anh, Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, Thu Hang, and hosts Anh Tuan and Luong Thuy Linh.

For the first time, DIFF 2025 will incorporate augmented reality (AR) technology, which allows visitors to interact with Da Nang’s cultural icons in a virtual environment spanning 600,000 square metres and 10 million pixels—an unprecedented experience for any fireworks festival in Vietnam./.