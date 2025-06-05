Making news
Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2025
Building on the success of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024, the DIFF 2025 is taking place from May 31 to July 12 under the theme "Da Nang – New Era," featuring 10 participating teams. This year’s festival is more than just a spectacular showcase of light art; it also holds special significance as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the city’s liberation, embodying the aspirations for Da Nang’s vibrant and prosperous future.