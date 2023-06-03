Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 kicks off

After three years of hiatus, over 5,000 fireworks enthusiasts were once again able to witness the magnificent displays of light and sound along the Han River, creating a familiar and dazzling "feast" for the eyes.



This year's festival features teams from the UK, Poland, Canada, France, Finland, Australia, Italy, and Vietnam, all of which have a long-standing tradition in the art of firework displays. These teams will come together to tell stories through light, music, and the soaring heights of artistic expression and emotions, promising to deliver unforgettable surprises and impressions.



The host Vietnam took the stage with their presentation showcasing a story of peace and friendship under the theme "Da Nang – The Sound of Peace." The Finnish team, on the other hand, expressed intense emotions and deep love for life in their performance centred around the theme "Igniting the Heart."



Themed “The World Without Distance", the festival is scheduled to take place from June 2 to July 8.



Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia.



The DIFF has helped the city win recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards./.