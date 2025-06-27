Making news
Da Nang hosts legendary Manchester United players
Ex-football stars from Manchester United (MU) Wes Brown and Teddy Sheringham, along with 12 young players, have arrived in Da Nang to join the Vietnam – UK Football Festival 2025 in the central city from June 26 to 28.
Their first stop is Furama Resort Da Nang, where the team will relax and prepare for upcoming activities of the festival.
Prabhakar Singh, Director of Sales and Marketing at Furama – Ariyana Danang International Tourism Complex, expressed the joy and pride in welcoming the football legends to Da Nang.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the resort to reaffirm its commitment to connecting Vietnam with the world by showcasing Vietnamese culture and heritage through its unique culinary and hospitality experiences, thus promoting Da Nang’s tourism and cultural identity to international visitors, he stated.
As part of the festival, legendary MU players – Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Teddy Sheringham, Wes Brown, and Dwight Yorke – and young Vietnamese players – Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Hai Long, Nguyen Hoang Duc, and Nguyen Van Vi – will take part in the Manchester Reds vs Vietnam All Stars friendly, set to take place at Hoa Xuan Stadium on June 27.
In addition, the festival will also feature a series of exciting activities, including the Red Dream Fan Fest, to be held in downtown Da Nang to enable local fans to meet former Red Devils players in person and view iconic MU jerseys and memorabilia. Additionally, the Red Dream Fan Zone Meet & Greet will offer further opportunities for fan engagement.
The Vietnam – UK Football Festival 2025, themed “The Red Dream”, is organised by America & Asia Connect Co., Ltd. (AAC) under the direction of the Da Nang People’s Committee, with support from the UK Embassy in Vietnam./.