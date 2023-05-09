Making news
Da Nang holds first Asian film festival
According to Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen, the annual festival is expected to contribute to creating more event brands, affirming Da Nang's position as the destination of Asia's top events and festivals.
It features free-of-charge screenings of 89 films at the Le Do, CGV and Galaxy cinema theatres, a three-evening outdoor film screening at the APEC Park, and a series of workshops on the development and cooperation of the cinema industry.
Winners of the Asian Film Award and Vietnamese Film Award categories will be honoured as a highlight of the event.
DANAFF aims to select and honor excellent Vietnamese and Asia-pacific cinematographic works, introduce them to the public, and encourage the growth of emerging talents in the region./.