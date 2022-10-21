Da Nang greenlights stem cell project  

The first-ever research project on stem cells in Da Nang and the central region has been given approval from Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authorities, making a crucial step in turning the city into a centre of biological research.



Head of the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authorities (DHPIZA) Pham Truong Son said the Asia Hi-Tech Industries Joint Stock Company will be building the 1ha project in the park’s business incubation centre with an investment of 454.7 billion VND (20 million USD).



Son said the project will cover scientific research in stem cells including bone marrow cells, umbilical cords, and skin cells for transplant cases, cancer treatment and cosmetic surgeries.



He said it’s the 26th project that has been awarded a licence at the park since its debut in 2013.



It’s expected that the stem cell project would be put into operation in the second quarter of 2024, supplying 300,000 stem cell samples per year.



DHPIZA said it has granted new investment licences to 17 projects including three FDI projects worth 3.18 trillion VND (139 million USD) and 65 million USD from domestic investors since early this year.



It said 22 projects had registered to increase investment capital with an amount of 432 billion VND (18.8 million USD) and 27.52 million USD from FDI.



The Hi-Tech Park has been designed as a ‘green’ and hi-tech hub for investors, while Information Technology Park is planned as Vietnam’s ‘Silicon Valley’.



DHPIZA has been seeking domestic and foreign investors in infrastructure work on two new industrial zones (IZs) of Hoa Nhon, Hoa Ninh, and the second stage of Hoa Cam IZ on a total 880ha with estimated investment capital of 604 million USD./.