Da Nang girl crowned Miss Vietnam 2022

Thuy, born in 2003 in the central city of Da Nang, is 1.75 metres tall and has body measurements of 80-63-94 centimetres.

She defeated 35 other finalists from across the country to win the golden crown, studded with 54 white pearls and thousands of golden and white gems, plus 300 million VND (12,700 USD) in cash.

Trinh Thuy Linh from Thanh Hoa province, 21, was named the first runner-up. She is said to have a beautiful body with a height of 1.72m and measurements of 87-58-95.

Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang of HCM City, 19, became the second runner-up. She is a student at Western Sydney University in Vietnam. She was in the top 10 of Miss World Vietnam 2022 in August.

In the grand finale, the finalists competed in categories of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), swimsuits and evening gown.

This year saw thousands of young women aged 18 to 26 who are at least 1.65m tall competing in the preliminary rounds in Hanoi and HCM City.

The jury selected 56 candidates, who have no cosmetic surgery, for the semifinal rounds in Hanoi in October.

The contestants competed in the categories of traditional costume, swimsuit, evening wear, and two additional parts highlighting their talent and charity work.

Miss Vietnam began in 1988 and is organised every two years. The contest encourages young women to demonstrate their talents in their careers as well as charity and social activities./.