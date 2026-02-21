Da Nang gains appeal among French retirees

An art installation, part of the Enjoy Danang Festival 2025. Photo: VNA

The article noted that while Portugal and Morocco were previously often cited as top choices for French retirees seeking to live abroad, Da Nang is now increasingly attracting attention, being likened to the “Miami of Asia.”It stressed that this Vietnamese city is now attracting retirees because of its affordable rents.Da Nang is not a metropolis overwhelmed by tourism like Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, but a peaceful coastal city with splendid beaches, especially My Khe, scenic seaside promenades, verdant hills nearby, and a lifestyle decidedly geared towards relaxation, it wrote.Life here moves at a slower pace, making it well suited to those seeking relaxation after many years of work, the article said.The article highlighted housing costs as one of Da Nang’s most attractive features. Monthly rents for a one-bedroom apartment near the beach or the city centre range from just 300 to 600 EUR (350–700 USD), while two-bedroom houses or apartments typically cost around 500 to 900 EUR per month.Grazia noted that these costs are significantly lower than those in many destinations traditionally favoured by Western retirees.Living and dining expenses in Da Nang were likewise considered affordable. A local meal featuring noodles, seafood or fresh produce costs just a few euros, while traditional markets offer a wide range of vegetables, fruits, fish and spices at prices far more competitive than those in many Western cities.The transport system was also described as convenient and inexpensive, with low-cost options including taxis, two-wheelers and local buses. In many areas, residents can walk or use motorbikes for daily travel, contributing to a flexible and self-reliant lifestyle.Grazia concluded that the combination of a tropical climate, coastal scenery, affordable living costs and relatively well-developed urban services is making Da Nang an increasingly attractive choice for French retirees seeking a change of living environment./.