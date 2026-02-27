Da Nang: foreigner caught operating drone illegally

Da Nang authorities detect and handle a foreign national operating UAV illegally. Photo: laodong.vn

Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have penalised a foreign tourist for flying a drone without permission, amid intensified efforts to curb unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) activity.

At about 1pm on February 26, a patrol unit from the An Hai ward Military Command spotted the man operating the drone near Ong Temple at the junction of Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap streets. The operator had not secured approval from relevant authorities.

The man, identified as Oleksandr Patlan (born 1991), a German national visiting the city, was issued a violation record and had his drone temporarily confiscated. The case has been reported to the municipal Military Command for further investigation and handling in line with regulations.

The incident comes as the Da Nang Military Command steps up 24/7 patrols citywide to strictly monitor illegal drone and other aerial device operations.

Previously, on February 24, local forces also dealt with a resident who flew a drone into a restricted zone along Nguyen Tat Thanh beach in Hoa Khanh ward./.