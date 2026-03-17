Da Nang fireworks festival 2026 to ignite summer tourism boom

Illustrative photo: VNA

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 is set to return from May 30 to July 11, bringing together 10 international fireworks teams, including four newcomers, in a vibrant spectacle expected to light up the Han River throughout the festive season.

Global competition returns with fresh highlights

Held under the theme “Da Nang – United Horizons,” this year’s festival will feature teams from nine countries and territories: Vietnam, China, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, Japan, Macau (China) and Australia.

The inclusion of four first-time participants is expected to introduce new artistic styles and broaden the festival’s creative landscape. Vietnam will be represented by the Da Nang Fireworks Team and Z121 Vina Pyrotech, reinforcing the connection between local identity and global pyrotechnic artistry.

Organisers expect the blend of seasoned performers and debut teams to deliver a highly competitive and emotionally engaging season. Positioned as a flagship international cultural and tourism event, DIFF 2026 aims to further cement Da Nang’s reputation as a premier festival destination while boosting travel demand during the peak summer period.

The festival also marks a new stage in the city’s development following urban expansion and enhanced regional connectivity. Experts believe the participation of leading fireworks teams from Macau (China) and Japan will heighten competitiveness and raise overall performance standards.

DIFF 2026 will unfold over six themed competition nights, linked by a unified storyline reflecting Da Nang’s transformation and growth.

Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee and head of the organising board, said the city is pursuing a long-term strategy to position DIFF as a central pillar of its tourism, trade and entertainment ecosystem. Beyond fireworks displays, the festival will anchor a range of satellite events designed to stimulate the night-time economy and expand MICE tourism.

Concerts, art performances, river cruises, street entertainment and night culinary experiences are expected to lengthen visitor stays and increase tourism spending. Over the next five years, DIFF is envisioned not only as a cultural highlight but also as a strategic driver of urban branding and tourism-led growth.

Tourism sector eyes strong summer momentum

Da Nang’s 2026 tourism stimulus programme will be implemented throughout the year in phases. Between February and April, the city is promoting craft village tourism and wellness-focused travel products, while May and June will serve as the summer peak campaign anchored by major events such as the Da Nang Food Tour Festival, Enjoy Da Nang Festival and DIFF 2026.

Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the 2025 festival delivered impressive results, attracting more than 1.88 million visitors, up 26% compared with DIFF 2024, including nearly 770,000 international arrivals. Revenue from accommodation, dining and travel services reached an estimated 5.6 trillion VND (213 million USD), nearly doubling year-on-year.

In 2026, the city targets 19.1 million visitors, including 8.7 million international and 10.4 million domestic tourists, alongside efforts to enhance visitor experience quality and encourage repeat travel.



Da Nang continues to prioritise sustainable tourism development, focusing on deeper experiences and distinctive cultural value. Authorities expect DIFF 2026 to act as a major catalyst for tourism growth during the high summer season.

More than a fireworks competition, the event is envisioned as the centrepiece of an extended summer festival season featuring cultural, artistic, sports and entertainment activities across the city.



Large-scale companion events such as River Fest, Beer Fest and immersive programmes within the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem are expected to transform Da Nang into a city-wide festival space.

Technology will remain a defining feature of DIFF 2026. Sky AR technology will allow audiences to interact with fireworks displays and personalise viewing experiences via mobile devices. Laser LED projections across the Han River and surrounding buildings will create a multi-dimensional visual stage, while real-time audio synchronisation will enable spectators to fully experience the music and fireworks from anywhere within the festival zone./.