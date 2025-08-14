Da Nang expects removal of EC yellow card, sustainable fishery industry

Da Nang City's border guards check departure documents of fishing boats. (Photo: VNA)

The central city of Da Nang is working hard to have the European Commission (EC)'s IUU “yellow card” against seafood exports from Vietnam removed, while moving towards a modern, sustainable fishery sector.

The city currently has 4,142 fishing vessels of various sizes, of which 2,338 measuring 6–12 metres mainly operate in nearshore waters, 614 measuring from 12 to under 15 metres operate in inshore areas, and the remainders with a length of 15 metres or more are engaged in offshore fishing. All vessels have been registered in the national fisheries database system (VN-Fishbase).

Tam Hai and Nui Thanh communes are home to some of the city’s most powerful fishing fleets, with over 350 high-capacity boats specialising in long voyages to distant fishing grounds.

According to Nguyen Tan Hung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Hai island commune, local fishermen have strictly complied with installing and continuously operating communication systems and vessel monitoring devices (VMS), never transferring them to other vessels for illicit gain. No violations of fishing regulations by Tam Hai fishermen have been recorded in recent years.

To support sustainable, modern fishery, telecom providers such as Viettel, VNPT, and Vishipel have equipped offshore vessels with VMS, navigation systems, medium- and long-range radios, and fish finders - all mandatory for offshore fishing. These devices must operate round the clock from departure to return, ensuring communication with families, other vessels, and authorities when needed.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuy, head of Ky Ha Port Border Guard Station, said the unit has strictly inspected vessel departures and arrivals, ensuring VMS is active throughout the voyages. Prompt action is taken against any signs of IUU fishing, which not only strengthens enforcement but also helps fishermen shift towards environmentally responsible practices.

Colonel Le Huy, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2, noted that his unit regularly implements Directive 32 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Coast Guard guidelines on IUU prevention. The unit tracks and investigates vessels that have lost their VMS signal or are entering foreign waters, alerting relevant agencies for timely action.

Since early this year, it has deployed 28 patrol missions, detained two vessels for fishing violations, and imposed fines on 64 others. More than 360 vessels with nearly 4,000 fishermen have received training related to IUU fishing prevention and control./.