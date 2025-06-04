Making news
Da Nang establishes organising committee for third Da Nang Asian Film Festival
The People's Committee of Da Nang city has officially announced the line up for the organising committee for the 3rd Da Nang Asian Film Festival, set to take place later this month.
According to the announcement, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi will serve as Head of the organising committee. Joining her as co-head and Festival Director is Ngo Phuong Lan, Deputy Head of the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Central Council and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema (VFDA).
Two deputy heads have also been appointed to Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director General of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Da Nang's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The committee is comprised of representatives from both national and local agencies. Members include Ha Vy, Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Ly Phuong Dung, Director General of the Cinema Department (MoCST) and Vice Chairwoman of VFDA; Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Dai Dong, Acting Deputy Director of Da Nang Police Department; and Dang Cong Nhut, Deputy Chief of Office of the Da Nang People's Committee, among others.
The establishment of the organising committee marks an important step in the city’s final preparations for the upcoming festival, which aims to celebrate and promote Asian cinema, strengthen cultural exchange and position Da Nang as a dynamic cultural hub in the region.
The third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), themed 'Bridging Asia', will be held from June 29 to July 5. It festival features two main competition categories, the Best Asia Film and the Best Vietnamese Film./.