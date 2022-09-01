Making news
Da Nang enjoys fruitful partnership with Lao localities
Quang made the statement at a ceremony in the city on August 31 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, which drew Consul General of Laos in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang, representatives of Da Nang as well as Lao students and officials living, working and studying in the city.
He highlighted the significance of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year in 2022, which reflects the great friendship, special solidarity and close ties as well as the all-round partnership between the two Parties, States and peoples.
The Party Committee, government and people of Da Nang always remember that every success in the national defence and construction of Vietnam has the whole-hearted and valuable support from the Party, State and people of Laos, he stressed.
Underlining the city’s sound relations with Lao localities, he noted that so far, Da Nang has signed nearly 40 memoranda of understanding with Lao localities, while conducting various delegation exchanges, creating favourable conditions for businesses of both sides to cooperate, and supporting Laos in planning design, agricultural development, healthcare, education, culture, and social and particularly human resources development.
In the 2018-2022 period, Da Nang has spent 116 billion VND (4.94 million USD) to assist the central provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Sekong, Salavan and Savannakhet to build schools and Vietnamese teaching centres, while sending Vietnamese teachers to the localities and providing scholarships for Lao students to study in Da Nang.
Da Nang has also welcomed many officials from Laos who came to learn from the city’s experience, and helped Lao localities with socio-economic planning design, said Quang.
He said that Da Nang has welcomed many high-ranking delegations from the Party, State and localities of Laos, while sending many delegations to the neighbouring country.
In July, on the occasion of a working trip to central and southern localities of Laos, Da Nang leaders signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation for the 2023-2027 period between Da Nang and Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Salavane and Attapeu in the fields of education-training, socio-economic development, trade and investment, contributing to reinforcing and accelerating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos, he said.
For his part, Lao Consul General in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang said that Laos and Vietnam have shared a long-standing friendship and walked hand in hand with each other throughout history to build a unique relationship.
The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, founded and developed by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane as well as officials and peoples of both sides, have been reinforced and promoted in an effective manner, he stressed.
He noted that Vietnam is one of the biggest investors in Laos, mostly in the areas of hydropower, mining and agriculture. Vietnamese businesses investing in Laos have not just focused on profits, but also focused on supporting the improvement of the living conditions of locals by building schools, hospitals and irrigation systems, he noted.
Every year, the Vietnamese Government grants 1,100 scholarships to Lao students for studying and research activities in Vietnam. Localities and educational institutions in Vietnam have also set aside scholarships exclusively for Lao students. In particular, about 3,100 Lao students are studying in the central and Central Highlands localities of Vietnam. Currently, Da Nang is hosting 299 Lao students who are studying at local colleges and universities.
On the occasion, leaders of Da Nang presented certificates of merit to 15 collectives and two individuals for their outstanding achievements in building and developing friendship and cooperation between Da Nang and Lao localities in the 2018-2022 period./.