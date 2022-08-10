Making news
“Da Nang Electronic Carnival” rave to take place on August 13-14
The festival will bring together more than 40 domestic and international artists, and see the participation of some 10,000 visitors, the organiser said at a press conference on the festival on August 9.
The two-day outdoor event will feature many EDM genres spun by Dutch DJs - duo group Firebeatz, Dyro and LNY TNZ - and female Taiwanese DJ RayRay.
Electronic music fans in Vietnam will have the opportunity to listen to bass-heavy kicks from local DJ HuyDX and performances from local hip hop artists WEAN, VSOUL and SOL7.
Event information and ticket prices can be found on the event's Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased online for 499,000 VND (21.35 USD) or 699,000 VND (29.90 USD) at the door.
The first “Da Nang Electronic Carnival” was a success in 2016./.