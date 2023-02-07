Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Da Nang considered ideal year-round destination for Malaysians

Malaysia’s media has named Da Nang an ideal year-round destination for Malaysian tourists for its many attractions such as endless beautiful beaches, temples, and a lively night market.
A recent article suggested coming to the central Vietnamese city in February will offer visitors a more relaxing and less noisy atmosphere compared to other times of the year. The weather this time is cooler with sudden rains. 

It also introduced a series of Da Nang’s popular tourist destinations, including Ba Na Hill, the Golden Bridge, Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda, and Cham Museum. Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage in the neighbouring central province of Quang Nam, was also mentioned.

The author asserted that the trip cannot be complete without famous Vietnamese dishes such as the beef noodle soup, Hoi An chicken rice, and traditional cakes./.

