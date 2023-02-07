Making news
Da Nang considered ideal year-round destination for Malaysians
A recent article suggested coming to the central Vietnamese city in February will offer visitors a more relaxing and less noisy atmosphere compared to other times of the year. The weather this time is cooler with sudden rains.
It also introduced a series of Da Nang’s popular tourist destinations, including Ba Na Hill, the Golden Bridge, Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda, and Cham Museum. Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage in the neighbouring central province of Quang Nam, was also mentioned.
The author asserted that the trip cannot be complete without famous Vietnamese dishes such as the beef noodle soup, Hoi An chicken rice, and traditional cakes./.