Da Nang city works to assist victims of Agent Orange

A programme was held in the central city of Da Nang on August 9 to offer support and raise funds for victims of Agent Orange (AO) on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961).



Programme organisers, including the Da Nang Association of AO Victims and other organisations, presented gifts to 30 AO victims and disadvantaged war veterans.



They also set up a hotline at the city’s public service switchboard 1022 via which people can make text donations.



From June 14 to July 28, 221 units, organisations, and individuals made donations worth over 1.6 billion VND (68,400 USD) both in cash and in kind to the programme.



Addressing the event, Chairman of the Da Nang Association of AO Victims To Nam said the city is home to more than 5,000 AO victims, including 1,400 children, noting that the association has raised funds worth 162 billion VND in total for caring for AO victims and their families so far.