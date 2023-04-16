Da Nang city steps up cooperation with Lao localities

Secretary of the Party Committee of central Da Nang city Nguyen Van Quang hosted a reception on April 14 for Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Laos’ Savannakhet province Bounchom Oubonpaserth.

Quang highlighted the traditional friendship between the two Parties and States, as well as the close ties between Da Nang city and Savannakhet province, expressing his hope that Savannakhet will push ahead with the construction of a Vietnamese language teaching centre in the province and send more students to educational institutions in Da Nang.



The two localities should foster collaboration in trade and tourism based on the reached contents, he suggested.



For his part, Oubonpaserth thanked Da Nang for its support to Savannakhet over the past time, and called on the city to create favourable conditions for its investors to operate in Savannakhet in the fields of education and tourism.



Savannakhet stands ready to cooperate with Vietnamese localities, for mutual development, he stressed.



Over the past years, Da Nang has strengthened its cooperation and friendship with Lao localities, helping them in various fields, from infrastructure construction to health care, agriculture, urban planning and high-quality personnel training.



The city has, to date, signed 35 cooperation documents with seven Lao localities./.