Making news
Da Nang celebrates one millionth Korean tourist
The central city of Da Nang has held a ceremony to welcome the one millionth Korean visitor to the beach hub in 2025 on the occasion of the annual Vietnam-RoK Culture Exchange Festival.
The city’s tourism promotion centre said the Republic of Korea (RoK) has remained in top place in the international tourist segment since 2016.
It said the first flight of Asiana Airlines landed at Da Nang International Airport in 2011, and the operation of the Korean Air then helped the RoK emerge as one of top three key markets for Da Nang.
As many as 12 airlines from the RoK, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Jin Air, Aero K and Air Premia, have operated flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Da Nang.
More than 200 businesses and organisations from the RoK and Vietnam joined the festival with a series of art performances, exhibitions, cultural exchanges, trade and investment./.