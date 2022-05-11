Da Nang calls for investment from Germany’s Bremen

The Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of Da Nang has offered investment opportunities to businesses from Bremen, Germany, in seaport, logistics and information technology (IT) during a recent working visit by representatives of Bremen.



IPA Director Huynh Thi Lien Phuong said the investment from Germany to Da Nang was still small at only 10.3 million USD.



She said Da Nang had been inviting bidding for the development of the deep seaport of Lien Chieu and logistics zone, including a railway cargo station, airport logistics and the hi-tech park logistics to boost the connection of multi-transport logistics industries.



Da Nang and the Cen­tral Agen­cy for Ger­man Schools Abroad (ZfA) had developed a pilot German teaching project at two junior secondary schools in the city in 2016.



Hue city in neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang – two tourism hubs in central Vietnam – are seen as favourite destinations to investors from European countries, Japan, the US in high-tech, tourism, logistics, health care and advanced farming.



The two localities, which connect to the East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam, are considered to have good investment potential with long coastal lines, world heritage sites, preferential policies, reasonable land prices abundant labour force.



Da Nang and Hue are also situated on National Highway 1, as well as having railway, seaport and airport systems and large areas for industrial zone development.



The Euro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and EU-Vietnam Business Network in Da Nang, AmCham and the Korea Trade and Investment Agency have already set up their offices to boost investment and trade in central Vietnam./.