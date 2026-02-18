Da Nang bustles with international arrivals at start of Lunar New Year

International tourists presented with New Year lucky money. Photo: VNA

Da Nang city on February 17 (the first day of the Lunar New Year) launched several programmes to welcome the new year.

At the southern end of Dragon Bridge, the festivities came alive with vibrant lion and dragon dances, creating a joyful atmosphere in the very first hours of the new year. Visitors received souvenirs and lucky money, took part in early-spring fortune-picking activities, and explored a colourful flower street. A range of activities recreating traditional Tet customs were also organised, offering a warm and welcoming spring ambience.

At the same time, a formal welcoming ceremony for visitors was held at Da Nang International Airport, featuring artistic performances and New Year gift-giving rituals. Flight FD634 from Bangkok (Thailand) brought more than 200 international tourists to the city for sightseeing and leisure in the early days of the new year.

At the international arrivals terminal, representatives of the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies presented flowers, souvenirs and service experience vouchers to five lucky passengers on the flight.

All passengers were invited to take part in early-spring fortune-picking and received gifts imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity, including conical hats, lanterns, coffee, coconut cakes and tourism publications.

According to Tan Van Vuong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the simultaneous organisation of visitor-welcoming activities at both the city’s air gateway and central areas demonstrates a proactive and professional approach to organisation and services, helping to create a friendly and warm first impression from the moment visitors arrive.

According to the Da Nang International Airport and related units, during the Tet holiday, the total number of flights to Da Nang is estimated at more than 1,500, up about 36% compared with the Tet holiday in 2025. Average daily operations are expected to reach around 173 flights, an increase of 46 flights per day year on year.

These positive signals reflect a steady recovery and growth momentum of Da Nang’s tourism sector, particularly in the international market segment, laying a solid foundation for the city to further promote market outreach, expand air routes and improve service quality in 2026./.